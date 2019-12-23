This Gearhead Uses Wrenches to Play the Ultimate Edition of 'Jingle Bells'
All you need is a tool kit and a concrete floor to create a bit of Christmas magic.
We’re nearing the peak of the holiday season, which means you’ve likely got a bit of vacation time to catch up on wrenching in your garage. But should you take a break and feel like getting into the holiday spirit, one mechanic-turned-maestro wants to remind everyone that you can do so by diving into your toolbox.
You might not think much of it when a tool clanks on the concrete but to some extent, they do produce a musical note. Round up the right combination of wrenches and you have yourself a full-fledged DIY orchestra of sorts. That's what Brandon Anderson did, creating a viral video hit in the process.
Anderson composed a short concerto to perform Jingle Bells and the result is pleasantly surprising. Naturally, the smaller wrenches with their lighter physical characteristics produce a higher musical note while the larger ones create a lower note, much like a xylophone. Arrange them in the right order with a bit of practice and voila—you have the greatest gearhead way of wishing everyone a merry Christmas...well, almost.
And of course, you could probably find a way to mash up the noises other tools make for a quick tune, too. Though, if you're counting on a 10-mm to play a pivotal part, you might look elsewhere.
On that note, have a happy holiday from all of us here at The Drive. May your projects get finished and your turbos be gigantic.
