This Gearhead Uses Wrenches to Play the Ultimate Edition of 'Jingle Bells'

We’re nearing the peak of the holiday season, which means you’ve likely got a bit of vacation time to catch up on wrenching in your garage. But should you take a break and feel like getting into the holiday spirit, one mechanic-turned-maestro wants to remind everyone that you can do so by diving into your toolbox.

You might not think much of it when a tool clanks on the concrete but to some extent, they do produce a musical note. Round up the right combination of wrenches and you have yourself a full-fledged DIY orchestra of sorts. That's what Brandon Anderson did, creating a viral video hit in the process.