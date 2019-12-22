This LA Arcade Makes It Easy to Get Behind the Wheel of an $80K Racing Simulator

From there, the instructors can observe your driving performances in the simulator and coach you through the experiences in real-time. Actual track driving experiences require tons of expensive logistics, plus technical vehicle assessments, driver debriefings, and supportive pit crews. But thanks to the virtual simulations, the costs and insurance risks of damaging your vehicle and track property are essentially eliminated.

When all is said and done, you and your friends can then settle down with a few cold ones as well as top-shelf culinary offerings.

The best part of it all? These race experiences start at $25 per session, a fraction of what a normal track day costs.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com



