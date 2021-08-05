What's Your Perfect Two-Car Garage?

Different types of vehicles are better suited for different kinds of tasks. Whether it's servicing a sprawling ranch in Montana in a Ram Power Wagon or cruising through Monaco in a Bentley, there's something out there not just for every scenario imaginable, but also for everyone's taste and budget. From track-ready sports cars to mud-loving trucks, one would think that pairing the best two cars would be a simple task given unlimited funds, but is that really so? With this in mind, I'm curious to find out what you think is the perfect two-car garage.

Jerry Perez

I faced this debacle a week or so ago when I parked none other than a sweet 2012 Honda Civic right next to my Ferrari F8 Tributo. Err... wait... it's the other way around! I faced this debacle a week or so ago when I parked none other than a Ferrari F8 Tributo in Rubino Metallizzato next to my base-model Civic. There we go. There they were, two sweet angels and modern marvels of engineering, parked next to each other, probably conversing about what they'd seen earlier that day. I can't recall exactly, but I'm pretty sure my wife took our hairy and drooly Newfoundland to the dog park and I drove the Ferrari to drop my kid off at camp. Both activities are fairly mundane, but one stinkier than the other—I won't tell you which one that is. I asked myself, "Is that the perfect two-car garage?” A supercar that can slay both daily life and racetracks alike, and an economy sedan for, well, basically everything else. The answer, I found out a couple of days later, was definitely not.

