What Are You Driving This Summer?

For the second summer in a row, I'm opting to drive from Texas to Indiana for my annual pilgrimage to my hometown. The weather is nicer up north and we're heading toward valuable quality time with family; it's worth every one of the 19 hours it takes to drive there. The roads are hypnotic and soothing as cities and whole states pass us by, and a curated playlist accompanies the ride. Last summer, I drove a Chrysler Pacifica from here to there in the middle of the lockdown, opting for drive-throughs instead of restaurant stops and getting in and out as quickly as we could manage. Minivans get a bad rap, but I'll tell you this: they are spectacularly comfortable for road trips. It's like driving a recliner around.

This country is full of wonder, and there is so much to see that any one person would be challenged to see it all in a lifetime. Where are you vacationing this year, and what are you driving to get there?