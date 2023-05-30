Do You Let Traffic Dictate Your Driving Plans?

I got some advice as I packed up to head home from the lake this weekend: "Either leave before lunch or after five." You've probably heard similar—we're all hoping to minimize the misery of sitting in traffic, right? But there's "hoping" and then there's "actively arranging your travel to make sure you miss as much traffic as you can." Which are you?

This year AAA put out a press release expecting more than 37 million Americans to take road trips this Memorial Day and confirmed some 35 million did so last year. That's almost 10 percent of the U.S. population!

If you were migrating anywhere near a major metro this weekend, you probably knew you were going to hit some slowdowns. What I'm curious about is how much our readers try to actively compensate by traveling at off times or trying to take unique routes. Do you just travel when you want to travel and hope for the best, or plot and scheme to try and have the road to yourself?