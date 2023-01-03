Quick Question: What 12 Cars Would You Put on a 2023 Calendar?
Imagine you’re designing a car-enthusiast wall calendar for this year. Would you load it up with modern cars? Classics? Share your list and we’ll discuss!
Welcome to 2023. For those of us who still hang calendars on our walls, it's time to start enjoying a new one. Whether that's you or not, here's a fun prompt to start the new year thinking about cars: What 12 automobiles would you put in a 12-page calendar for this year?
Don't feel obligated to run down a list of whatever you think would qualify as "quintessentially 2023" cars. I'm just curious about what 12 vehicles you'd want to look at for each month of this year.
If I were making a '23 calendar for myself, it would probably just be pictures of my own vehicles and my dog Bramble. But if I were collecting a crop of 12 for a calendar to sell to enthusiasts, let's see, I think I'll start us off with this:
- January: New Honda Civic Type R
- February: Porsche 911 Dakar
- March: Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato
- April: Ferrari 296 GTB
- May: Current Toyota Supra
- June: New Nissan Z
- July: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- August: Chevy Camaro ZL1
- September: BMW M4 CSL
- October: Ford GT
- November: Acura NSX Type S
- December: Dodge Challenger Hellcat Last Call
I tried to stick with cars that are widely recognizable and great to look at. No one-offs or hypercars, though I did hit a pretty wide range of price points here. I thought about running down classics but got a little intimidated trying to whittle a list down to just 12. Limiting myself to modern stuff felt less daunting, but I hope some other people make some good classic suggestions.
The last three months of cars celebrate stuff that is/going out of production; seemed fitting to shout them out at least somehow.
But really, the point of this post is to find out what you all would want in a car calendar. I'll look through your responses, try to spot trends, and see if I can come up with an ultimate 2023 car calendar list based on your collective suggestions later this week.
