Quick Question: What 12 Cars Would You Put on a 2023 Calendar?

Welcome to 2023. For those of us who still hang calendars on our walls, it's time to start enjoying a new one. Whether that's you or not, here's a fun prompt to start the new year thinking about cars: What 12 automobiles would you put in a 12-page calendar for this year?

Don't feel obligated to run down a list of whatever you think would qualify as "quintessentially 2023" cars. I'm just curious about what 12 vehicles you'd want to look at for each month of this year.

If I were making a '23 calendar for myself, it would probably just be pictures of my own vehicles and my dog Bramble. But if I were collecting a crop of 12 for a calendar to sell to enthusiasts, let's see, I think I'll start us off with this:

January: New Honda Civic Type R

New Honda Civic Type R February: Porsche 911 Dakar

Porsche 911 Dakar March: Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato April: Ferrari 296 GTB

Ferrari 296 GTB May: Current Toyota Supra

Current Toyota Supra June: New Nissan Z

New Nissan Z July: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT August: Chevy Camaro ZL1

Chevy Camaro ZL1 September: BMW M4 CSL

BMW M4 CSL October: Ford GT

Ford GT November: Acura NSX Type S

Acura NSX Type S December: Dodge Challenger Hellcat Last Call

I tried to stick with cars that are widely recognizable and great to look at. No one-offs or hypercars, though I did hit a pretty wide range of price points here. I thought about running down classics but got a little intimidated trying to whittle a list down to just 12. Limiting myself to modern stuff felt less daunting, but I hope some other people make some good classic suggestions.

The last three months of cars celebrate stuff that is/going out of production; seemed fitting to shout them out at least somehow.

But really, the point of this post is to find out what you all would want in a car calendar. I'll look through your responses, try to spot trends, and see if I can come up with an ultimate 2023 car calendar list based on your collective suggestions later this week.