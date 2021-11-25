What Car Are You Most Thankful For?
We should be thankful all the time, but it's something especially worth considering during Thanksgiving.
It's time once again to reflect on all the things we should be thankful for. Health, happiness, and stability are the usual suspects—but what about the cars? Won't someone think of the cars and be grateful for them, too?
It probably comes as no surprise to any of you that this year, I'm most thankful for the 2021 Lotus Evora GT. It's a delightfully retro machine that offers a pure driving experience unmatched by basically any of its contemporaries. It's a weirdo in the looks department and it sounds incredible. It has a barebones interior but that doesn't matter because the joy that comes from being behind the wheel compensates for everything.
In an age where electrification and automatic transmissions are the overwhelming norms, the Lotus' old-school approach to driving is a breath of fresh air. I am thankful that it still exists. I am thankful that there are still people out there who are interested in building cars like it.
What car are you most thankful for? It doesn't have to be something you currently own. You can just be happy it exists at all. It can be a specific vehicle or it can be a feature. Or an entire automaker, if you're into cheering on The Brands.
To get you into the mood, I'll leave you with a prayer: "Dear Heavenly Spirit. Thank you for providing us with direct port nitrous injection, four-core intercoolers, and ball-bearing turbos, and titanium valve springs."
Amen!
Got a tip? Hit me up at kristen@thedrive.com.
