What Car Are You Most Thankful For?

It's time once again to reflect on all the things we should be thankful for. Health, happiness, and stability are the usual suspects—but what about the cars? Won't someone think of the cars and be grateful for them, too?

It probably comes as no surprise to any of you that this year, I'm most thankful for the 2021 Lotus Evora GT. It's a delightfully retro machine that offers a pure driving experience unmatched by basically any of its contemporaries. It's a weirdo in the looks department and it sounds incredible. It has a barebones interior but that doesn't matter because the joy that comes from being behind the wheel compensates for everything.