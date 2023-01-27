The Drive-In: Let’s Talk Daytona, Project Cars, or Anything on Your Damn Mind

Happy Friday, The Drive readers. Yes, it's our monthly fourth-wall-breaky real-time let's-chat blog post. Come drop into the comments for some candid and casual conversation.



Naturally, we can't sit around smashing the refresh button on this post forever, but if you drop a comment between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. New York time, I'll do my best to reply and some of my colleagues will do the same.



I know you can interact with other people on the internet just about everywhere, but I'm hoping we can cultivate more of a community within The Drive comments a little more. It just makes writing here at the site more fun, in my humble opinion.



I'll kick things off with a somewhat random musing. I have historically not been much of a sports follower—including motorsport if I'm honest. But a cool dude I know named Bozi Tatarevic (a great Twitter follow if you're on there) has been sharing behind-the-scenes moments from his work as an IMSA Race Mechanic and Pit Crew Member and it's piqued my interest in the Rolex 24 At Daytona that's going off this weekend.



Tatarevic works on a Vasser Sullivan race car, which is a Lexus RC F GT3. I've shared the back of that thing (devoid of team markings) as the top image on this post because holy cow, it looks like a video game character. I know, I know, lots of race cars have big wings and diffusers. But looking at such vehicles from this angle just gets me hyped.



Anyway, I'll drop some other random prompts into the comments to see if anyone's inclined to chat. Get to know each other. Procrastinate our real jobs.