So, with that in mind, what modern car has the best roofline?

There are folks who are really into grilles, some who love big wings, and others who are all about wheels—all things that can be customized or modified after buying a car. However, there are others who care more about a vehicle's natural traits as they come from the factory. In other words, its design, and my favorite design element of a car is the roofline. To me, the roofline sets the tone and hints at how much love and dedication a designer put into their creation.

The Ferrari 250 GT0, Jaguar E-Type, and even the original VW Beetle all stand as iconic cars with beautiful and super-recognizable silhouettes. More recently, the McLaren P1 surely leaps to mind as does the stunning Speedtail. Topping the charts for me, however, is definitely the king of hypercars: the Bugatti Chiron.

And just because I'm a sucker for big, stately, British cars, I'll throw in the gorgeous (and soon-to-be discontinued in the U.S.) Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Gorgeous rooflines aren't limited to high-dollar cars, of course, as I immediately think of the current Mazda MX-5 RF or the Ford Mustang. The Mazda3 hatchback and the curvy Toyota Supra can also be thrown into that pot. See, you don't have to spend a fortune to have a sleek roofline.

Chime in below in the comments section and let me know your take.

