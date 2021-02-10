What Car Are You Best Known for Owning?

If you're a car person, there's always that one car that people know you drive. Maybe it has the rotted out exhaust that you refuse to fix, or perhaps it's once of those fancy stance-mobiles that scrapes on everything and has wheels worth more than the car they're attached to. Whatever it may be, there's that one car that's just so incredibly...you.

via Rob Stumpf The Volkswagen Jetta GLI I manned during my stance phase.

In high school, I was known for being the kid who drove a tow truck (sounds weird, right? Read more about that here). Sure, I owned a few other vehicles during that time—a Ford Crown Victoria, a Chevy Silverado, and even a Nissan 240SX, but the vehicle most people knew me for was the tow truck, and reasonably so given that it was the oddest thing parked in the student parking lot from time to time. After graduation, it was time to find a car that fit my personality. I bought more weird stuff—Mitsubishi Eclipse, Eagle Talon, E36 BMW, Mazda Miata, and more. But the car that most people recognized on the road was my 2006 Volkswagen Jetta GLI. I had put it on air suspension, given it three-piece BBS wheels, and a bunch of other OEM+ bits that could be recognized by other VW drivers who I would find at local car meets. It totally wasn't a phase, mom. Eventually, I sold the Volkswagen and decided to move onto something else that would scream "look at me!"—that's what drove me to the car that everyone recognized. And I mean everyone. Car person or not, when I brought home my Ford Focus ST, it was on.

via Rob Stumpf The banana-colored Focus ST got by far the most attention.