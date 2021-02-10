What Car Are You Best Known for Owning?
C'mon, tell us.
If you're a car person, there's always that one car that people know you drive. Maybe it has the rotted out exhaust that you refuse to fix, or perhaps it's once of those fancy stance-mobiles that scrapes on everything and has wheels worth more than the car they're attached to.
Whatever it may be, there's that one car that's just so incredibly...you.
In high school, I was known for being the kid who drove a tow truck (sounds weird, right? Read more about that here). Sure, I owned a few other vehicles during that time—a Ford Crown Victoria, a Chevy Silverado, and even a Nissan 240SX, but the vehicle most people knew me for was the tow truck, and reasonably so given that it was the oddest thing parked in the student parking lot from time to time.
After graduation, it was time to find a car that fit my personality. I bought more weird stuff—Mitsubishi Eclipse, Eagle Talon, E36 BMW, Mazda Miata, and more. But the car that most people recognized on the road was my 2006 Volkswagen Jetta GLI. I had put it on air suspension, given it three-piece BBS wheels, and a bunch of other OEM+ bits that could be recognized by other VW drivers who I would find at local car meets.
It totally wasn't a phase, mom.
Eventually, I sold the Volkswagen and decided to move onto something else that would scream "look at me!"—that's what drove me to the car that everyone recognized. And I mean everyone. Car person or not, when I brought home my Ford Focus ST, it was on.
My Facebook timeline began to be littered with posts saying "Spotted." Some seeing me on the road, others seeing another Focus ST in Ford's glorious "Tangerine Scream" paint job. And others being comedians with photos of solid yellow backgrounds and the TV show The Magic School Bus. I guess this is a lesson in why you should always buy the hero color of a car because even though I was teased about the color, I could at least take solace knowing that at least it wasn't some variant of monochrome.
Today, my stable is significantly more boring than I expected it to be 10 years ago. But despite all of the other cars I've had, people still remember me for that yellow Focus ST that I bought in 2016. In fact, I even got another "spotted" post on my Timeline just yesterday despite the car being long gone.
What about you?
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
