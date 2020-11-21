What Car Made You?

Songwriter Allen Shamblin brainstormed an idea after reading articles about building houses and the memories people make inside of them. He then turned the concept upside down and approached his friend Tom Douglas to put the pieces together. They came up with the song “The House that Built Me,” which was eventually recorded by Miranda Lambert and became a huge hit, earning Lambert a Best Female Country Vocal Performance honor at the 53rd Grammy Awards.

Ma'am I know you don't know me from Adam.

But these hand prints on the front steps are mine.

Up those stairs, in that little back bedroom

Is where I did my homework and I learned to play guitar.

This song popped into my head this morning—because my brain is a jukebox of random tunes and I wake up with a different one every day—and I thought about this from a gearhead perspective: which cars have you owned and how did they influence your life?

There’s the car in which you learned to drive. The one where you kissed your first crush. The vehicle that took you to independence when you moved out of your parents’ home. The first one you lovingly restored.

For me, the first one that comes to mind was the hand-me-down 1986 Buick Century I took to college. It was cloaked in Dark Red and had a 3.8-liter 150-hp V6 engine that was fairly quiet until you floored it. The Century had a top speed of 100 mph but the speedometer only went to 85, and I may or may not have buried the needle on the trip between the University of Cincinnati and my hometown of Elkhart, Indiana.