How Are You Getting Your Project Car Ready for Spring?

With the snow and ice finally thawing off my dang ol' truck—how's that for regional dialect—it's time that I take care of a few things before spring. It's a busy few months, after all, and everybody here is ready to bring their project out of the garage. Get the Mothers polish and grab your microfibers, because we're going cruising.

Caleb Jacobs

Now, hopefully, you were able to make some progress on your ride over the winter. Did you get those ported heads installed? Or do those still need doing? Either way, I want to know what's left for your car to be totally ready for spring and, yes, even summer. As for me, I have some teensy weensy jobs to tie up before my 1966 Ford F600 dump truck is ready for action. I actually put it to work about two weeks ago, and everything went fine for the most part. My starter solenoid decided to call it quits halfway through hauling some clay around my family's property, but I just got the USPS tracking number for a new one today.