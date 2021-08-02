The Cheap Hybrid Ford Maverick Won't Be Stocked at Dealerships (Update: For Now)

As reported on the Maverick Truck Club forums, the Blue Oval is not only making the production of the more expensive 2.0-liter Mavericks a priority, the Dearborn automaker will also—for the time being—only send hybrid-powered models to dealerships if a customer orders them. That means if you want a cheapo 191-horsepower Maverick, well, you're gonna have to ask for it.

Ford's $21,490 2022 Maverick is a good deal for a small pickup truck, even if it's light on equipment as a base model. An estimated 37 mpg combined doesn't hurt either, but as it turns out, there's a catch if you're looking for a cheap Maverick with the standard hybrid drivetrain; Ford isn't making an effort to have them on dealer lots.

Ford was quick to tout the Maverick's low $19,995 (before destination) base price when it was revealed, but the lowest-cost version of the vehicle doesn't come without strings attached. A $1,495 destination charge is mandatory as part of the final pricing—Chevy charges just $1,195 destination for its larger Colorado—and whether anybody besides a fleet operator would actually want a base Maverick is another question. Cruise control isn't even an option.

The model Ford is expecting most people to actually buy—this new information reinforces this—is the more expensive 2.0-liter version. The 250-hp Maverick starts at $22,575 for the FWD model and $24,795 if the customer wants AWD. That's before the addition of any options besides the new drivetrain, to be clear. Production of this model is reportedly going to take up 65 percent of production capacity during the months of August, September, and October. That leaves just 35 percent for the hybrid.

Hybrid production is expected to ramp up to 40 percent of capacity through 2021, but the fact these vehicles are effectively order-only for the time being is somewhat telling. Ford is only really stocking more expensive Mavericks on lots; that's where the money is going to be made.

So sure, a $20,000 base price makes for a good headline, but you likely won't be seeing a number within $2,000 of that at dealerships. More likely than not, you'll be paying $25,000-$30,000 for the truck you really want. Not necessarily a bad thing, especially in the face of ever-growing truck prices, but certainly something to account for.

Updated at 2:41 p.m. ET on 08/2/2021: Following the publication of this article, a Ford spokesperson responded to our request for comment: "The demand for the standard hybrid powertrain is very strong. As we ramp up production, we are doing everything we can to make sure we allocate vehicles to customers who placed retail orders but plan to have stock inventory to view at local Ford dealerships, as well."

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: peter@thedrive.com