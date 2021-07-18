Ford’s New Maverick Has a Surprising Amount of Storage

Ford has revealed its unibody compact truck, the Maverick, and so far the reception has been positive. For roughly $20,000, the Maverick offers a solid set of features and the brand has gotten creative with storage space, making this small truck feel like it has more room than compact trucks of old.

Under the hood, a 191-horsepower, 2.5-liter inline-four hybrid is standard, or you can upgrade to the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. With the hybrid version, the battery pack is stored under the passenger-side rear seat, which reduces the storage space by about the size of a fully inflated soccer ball. The gas-powered variant makes use of the entire under-seat storage area, including some interesting notches made for the insertion of 3D-printed accessories (more about those next week). I had a chance to check out the new Maverick XLT in person at the Chicago Auto Show media day this week and took some notes for you all.