Teaser Shows 2022 Ford Maverick Compact Pickup Will Have Hybrid Version

In case you missed it, Ford has confirmed that it will debut its all-new compact Maverick pickup truck on June 8. One thing you may have missed was the presence of a tiny "HYBRID" badge on the tailgate as spotted by an eagle-eyed commenter as well as Car and Driver.

Watch that teaser video again. The one where Gabrielle Union is carrying a box of what I'm gonna go ahead and presume are all of husband Dwyane Wade's accumulated NBA trophies and rings to a garage, which opens up to reveal the tailgate of the new Maverick. Look closely and there is indeed a little badge on the bottom left that undoubtedly reads hybrid. It's a little hard to make out from the full rear-end shot but here's a screengrab of a partial close-up that reveals the letters "BRID".