The Ford F-150 Lightning's Range Could Be a Lot Better Than We Think: Report

When Ford unveiled its electric F-150 Lightning pickup, it promised 230 miles of range with the truck's standard battery pack and 300 miles with the extended-range unit. As it turns out, Ford may or may not have literally been sandbagging when making those claims because according to one YouTuber, those figures were calculated with 1,000 pounds of payload on board.

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee recently got an in-person look at the extended-range electric pickup and dropped this little tidbit: "I actually learned something from the people at Ford who were walking me through the car that I haven't seen anywhere that is definitely worth sharing... that 300-mile range is the EPA-estimated rating with 1,000 pounds of cargo in the trunk."