The 2021 Ford F-150 Will Get an Onboard Scale to Measure Payload

Even more impressive is that the scale—the exact functionality of which hasn't been disclosed yet, but we'd guess is connected to the truck's suspension—will apparently be able to tare out an existing load to easily measure any additional stuff you're throwing in the bed. So turn scale mode on and ask your significant other to climb on up if you're brave. Ford's disclaimer is that the weight measurements are approximate, but we're eager to get our hands on one to see just how accurate it is.

In addition to the payload scale, Ford is also introducing a smart hitch that can measure the tongue weight of any trailer that you're towing with the F-150, and like the bed it can tell if that number is dangerously high. Lastly, a tweaked suspension system will offer "continuously controlled damping" for better ride and handling in high payload and towing situations. Ford clarified to us that this isn't the same thing as adaptive dampers (such as MagneRide); we asked for more info on this as well and the automaker said it'd get back to us.

However it all works, 2021 Ford F-150s equipped with the onboard scale, smart hitch and those fancy dampers will be rolling out starting in June, with deliveries slated to start late summer.

