How Ford Built an Electric F-150 That Can Do Real Work for $40K

But, yep, that's the entry price. There's gotta be a catch, surely? Yeah, it's the most expensive F-150 ever as it approaches $90,000 at the top end of the spectrum but the EV market is simply different. They cost more to make, mostly because of the batteries, and you see it up front in the pricing. Heck, $50,000 for an Audi E-Tron was a pretty significant watershed moment. So how are you gonna make a genuinely durable, capable truck with hauling capacity and 230 miles of range for that kind of price?

When Ford sent out the press materials for the electric F-150 Lightning, there were a few things that really needed checking...like the price. No matter how many times Ford kept saying that it started at $39,974, that just didn't seem right; I mean, this thing is a full-on truck with hauling capabilities, how are you making it electric for just under forty grand?

The obvious thing to do was straight-up ask Ford, which I did, in a call with the team that built the F-150 Lightning. Their answer is gonna surprise you, because this isn't an EV whose price has been driven down by gouging out functionality or oversimplifying parts to make some goof-level edition just so they can quote a low price.

No, even the base F-150 Lightning can tow 7,700 pounds and haul 2,000 pounds in the bed. It still makes 775 pound-feet of torque, and it still costs just under $40,000. Pay a bit more and you can get the extended range battery that's projected to go 300 miles on a charge and pull 10,000 pounds.

Darren Palmer, the general manager of battery-electric vehicles at Ford, said it started with making sense of their supply chain: "What's important about BEVs is a few components. We use a catalog approach to do that, which is a difference to some others and the big parts are, of course, the battery, the motors, the ISC controllers, that control the motors and the chargers. This is where the money is in a BEV."

Palmer continued, "We have been making a catalog of those parts that we can use across many of our products what you would call multi-platform. And because of that, we've been able to gain a scale with our suppliers that know one of these vehicles is going to succeed. So if we don't sell it in Transit, we'll sell it in F-150, if not that then in other, follow on vehicles, but it's the same technology we've been using in Mach-E, the cell is only two millimeters different. "

"So that's how we've been doing it. And then additionally to that, we have not, although we've got a whole new frame below, we have not had to reinvest in a $3 billion new shop as well. If you put all of those things together and it means we have less investment for these to have to offset and with that great price on the parts we're able to achieve these cost levels at this performance."

Ok, you might say, so Ford has decided to take a hit to get this thing out the door—they're talking about synergies and streamlining the process to disguise the fact this is just something they've gotta take the pain on for now. Well, no—according to Palmer, the F-150 Lightning is genuinely built to be profitable. "Another point for us is that our target is that we must be margin positive on all of our BEVs," he explained

"Otherwise the company doesn't want to push them and the dealers don't want to sell them. And that doesn't work if we're going to be volume in this market. Therefore, this is a margin positive product," Palmer continued.

Just a quick note: If any team in the industry can be trusted when talking about profit margins, it's probably the one who has built America's best-selling vehicle for 44 years running.

"Same as Transit, same as Mach-E and our strategy has led to that pricing," said Palmer. "So far we've got two proof points; Mach-E, price versus performance, Transit price versus performance and now, this third one. So you can see what our strategy is giving us. And we're hoping to have a leading product in all three of those segments."