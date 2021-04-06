Here’s How a 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Compares to a Ford Truck From 1965

New pickups don't get much more advanced than the 2021 Ford F-150, especially with the PowerBoost hybrid drivetrain. Of course, this will change when battery-powered trucks finally hit the market in earnest, but the 14th-generation F-Series is quite the star from a technological standpoint. Let's see how it compares, then, to a half-ton Ford from 56 years ago. Luckily, the crew at TFL Truck owns one of each and can help us out here. The new truck is an F-150 XL with a rubber floor, steel wheels, and all-black plastic trim—pretty much the simplest example you can buy today but with power windows and that hybrid drivetrain. It's being pitted against a 1965 Ford F100 that, clearly, isn't the same. It's got a 300-cubic-inch inline-six under the hood, supposedly from a dump truck, with manual locking hubs, no headliner, and a bench seat with a blanket over it. Oh, and don't forget plenty of patina.

These two pickups aren't spec'd as similarly as they could be, but for all intents and purposes, it should work. The real point of this test is to see how far the Blue Oval and, really, trucks as a whole have come since Lyndon B. Johnson's U.S. presidency. The powertrain is probably the best place to start. Ford's new-for-this-year PowerBoost hybrid features a twin-turbo, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 that works in tandem with a 1.5-kilowatt-hour battery and 35-kilowatt electric motor. Power is relayed through a 10-speed automatic transmission and official output figures are rated at 430 horsepower and a class-leading 570 pound-feet of torque. Those are both hugely respectable, even for modern trucks, and it can drive on battery power alone depending on driving conditions. Circling back to the much-older F100, the 300 inline-six has...none of that. The engine, lauded for its immense reliability and torquey low-end, produces somewhere around 150 horsepower according to my classic Ford sales literature. It's leisurely dispersed through a four-speed manual transmission, which is really a three-speed with a crawler gear that's better suited for off-roading. It's sure to have lost some oomph over the years, too, but it likely produced somewhere 270 pound-feet of torque when new. According to TFL Truck, the 2021 F-150 has a max towing capacity of around 8,300 pounds; the most capable PowerBoost hybrid is rated at 12,700 pounds. On the other hand, the F100 can pull roughly 5,500 pounds, albeit it at a much slower pace. The difference in payload is hard to pinpoint seeing as the F100 has been upgraded with period F-250 axles; for reference, the new Ford here can handle 1,750 pounds in the bed, which is marginally lower than a non-hybrid due to the extra weight it's lugging around with the battery, electric motor, and other accessories.

