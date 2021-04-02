Ford’s Electrified Vehicle Sales Spiked 74 Percent in Q1 Thanks to F-150 Hybrid, Mustang Mach-E

According to the brand's first-quarter sales report, Ford moved 25,980 fully electric or hybrid vehicles over the first three months of this year. Of those, 6,614 were Mach-Es while 7,176 were F-150 PowerBoost Hybrids. This may not sound like a ton of units as a whole, but Ford just started offering these vehicles relatively recently and they're hitting the ground running; for instance, these numbers represent a 74.1 percent increase in the brand's electrified vehicle sales.

Ford isn't going quite as hard as GM when it comes to releasing new EVs, but the electrified models the brand has released so far are showing serious promise. The Blue Oval's PowerBoost Hybrid F-150 and Mach-E electric crossover are the two primary culprits, and they're setting the stage for further sales success.

For what it's worth, 6,614 Mustang Mach-Es is a lot more than you might think. Thanks to the polarizing crossover, Ford has already nabbed a sizable chunk of BEV market share from Tesla. Just the same, sales of the PowerBoost F-150 increased 110 percent from February to March, a huge uptick that's a great sign for the truck.

The Mustang Mach-E is Ford's first real crack at a fully electric mass-market SUV, but it's already impressing the automotive media and new owners alike. Range estimates for the vehicle seem to be somewhat conservative, and the choice to call the vehicle a Mustang seems to be paying off from a marketing perspective. The PowerBoost Hybrid F-150 has also been getting good press after it powered people's homes during the long blackouts in Texas over the winter, with Ford even instructing dealers to loan them out to people without power.

The PowerBoost's success also reflects an overall uptick in demand for F-150s. Sales of America's favorite pickup are up 9.2 percent in 2021, an impressive increase especially considering the pandemic. From nearing bankruptcy in the pre-pandemic days to tremendous success now, it seems like Ford is finally getting things right. With the full-size Bronco on the way and a hybrid version of the truck seeming likely, it's only a matter of time before the brand's electrified vehicle sales see an even sharper spike.

So while not everybody may be charged up about an engine-less crossover carrying the Mustang name, the sales of Ford's latest pony car are bordering on electrifying. (Sorry.)

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com