Ford Engineers Took My Advice and Turned the F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid Into a Mobile Kitchen

You may recall, ahem, a few months ago we had a post on this website written by yours truly titled: "You Can Power An Entire Mobile Restaurant with the 2021 Ford F-150's Onboard Generator." It was a bit of fun, we did some math, a good time was had. However, we got an email this week that brought us back to those heady days of the June F-150 reveal. As it turns out, Ford engineers took an F-150 PowerBoost with Pro Power Onboard tech to a campsite in New York State with an oven, a mini fridge and a coffee maker, and they used it all to cook their meals.

Now, okay, this isn't exactly the grand restaurant plan I had a few months ago, but it's something. Beyond that, it proves my theory that such a thing is theoretically possible. Luckily, they took pictures and yes, it looks just as silly as the topshot we made for the original post.