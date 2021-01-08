Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid Nets 29+ MPG in Economy Test to Beat EPA Rating

Full-size pickups are the most popular vehicles in the United States, but until this year, a properly mass-produced full-hybrid truck had never been sold here—or anywhere else, for that matter. Ford changed that with its F-150 PowerBoost drivetrain, which features a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and a capable hybrid system to save fuel while increasing performance. And unless you're looking at diesels, the new hybrid F-150 is the most efficient full-size pickup out there, capable of an EPA-estimated 24 mpg both in the city and on the highway as a 4x4, and 25/26 mpg as a 4x2—an impressive feat for a heavy, non-aerodynamic lump.

But how accurate is that estimate? The EPA is known to get that sort of thing wrong, especially when it comes to EVs. To find out, Tim Esterdahl of Pickup Truck +SUV Talk tested his personal F-150 PowerBoost that he just drove off the dealer lot. The test involved taking the rig on a 50-mile economy run to see how much mileage he could squeeze out of it, and the results were impressive.