GM Says It'll Have 30 Electric Vehicles by 2025 in ‘All-Out Pursuit of Global EV Leadership’

On the heels of the GMC Hummer EV launch, General Motors is committing to the production of even more electric cars by the year 2025. CEO Mary Barra announced on an investor call Thursday that the company has raised the bar from 23 new EVs in just five years' time to 30, proving it's serious about the transition to zero emissions.

“We think there’s a huge opportunity to grow EV demand, and that’s why we’re accelerating our business,” Barra told a group of investors on a Barclays conference call. “We need to have vehicles not only at the top end...but also attainable for everyone.”

So, similar to the Bolt EV then, only more refined for the masses.

By 2025, GM plans to have 30 all-electric vehicles available, and Barron’s reports that the conglomerate will ramp up more than half of all capital spending to electric and autonomous vehicles. That’s up a whopping 35 percent from previous plans, which surely required a lot of re-tooling.

Barra is following the money; as of late, Wall Street is warming to GM and the market is reflecting that interest. As this article published, GM's stock price was up to $42.98, which eclipses its previous high for 2020 and continues to trend upward. This is a balloon that seemingly won't be popping any time soon, and GM is grabbing the string with both hands.

“We want to be number one in EVs in North America,” Barra said during the call. She predicts EVs could help GM expand sales in the U.S. by more than a quarter of a million vehicles in coastal areas. That changes the makeup of GM’s footprint, which is typically stronger in the midsection of America.