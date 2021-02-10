A Radical, Jet-Powered Ford F-150 Is Coming to Rocket League

Automakers occasionally make incredible concept vehicles in video games to show off their design skills and get a little extra exposure to a different audience. Some of them, like the cars that get raced around in Gran Turismo, capture the imagination of automotive enthusiasts. While Rocket League—a game where jet-powered cars play a game of massive soccer—isn't exactly realistic, Ford decided it was a good place to show off a radically redesigned F-150 that looks a bit like the new 2021 Raptor.

Known as the F-150 Rocket League Edition, it was designed in collaboration with Rocket League's developers, Psyonix. To be clear, it only exists in-game—not even the Raptor R will have light-up wheels and jets on the back—but that doesn't take away from what an awesome design it is. It's like a new Raptor...but turned up to 11.