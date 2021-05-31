How the Ford F-150 Lightning’s Chief Engineer Linda Zhang Brought the World an Electric Pickup

Zhang is the chief engineer behind the all-electric F-150 Lightning. Her 25-year career at Ford and background as an electrical engineer has allowed her to work on countless products you encounter on a daily basis. This includes the Explorer and Escape, as well as the various powertrains nested under the hoods of various Ford products. But her ties to the brand run deeper than what you can see: The Blue Oval has been a part of her family long before she walked through the corporate doors for the first time.

If you're contemplating on buying a new pickup, the Ford F-150 is undoubtedly something that crossed your mind. It's one of Ford's most important vehicles and alone is more profitable than Nike and McDonald's . Soon, the product line will expand even more, offering the all-electric F-150 Lightning alongside a sea of Detroit-built steel sitting on dealer lots—and you have Linda Zhang to thank for that.

When she was just eight years old, Zhang stepped off a flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport. She spoke Mandarin and her knowledge of the English language was limited to the few letters she learned on the plane ride—her first plane ride, ever—from China. Zhang was an immigrant with her father, who would be teaching in a graduate assistantship at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

[May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Here at The Drive, we’re celebrating it by lifting up and highlighting AAPI voices in the automotive space. Our hope is that in driving visibility, we can help make the car community an even more welcoming space—to convince those who perhaps have not always felt like they belonged that they absolutely do belong here. Diversity in perspectives and backgrounds only strengthens the group as a whole. It is why representation matters.]

Outside of the terminal, her father had borrowed a car to drive the three hours from O'Hare to Indiana. The back door opened and Zhang plopped herself down into the seat of an automobile for the very first time.

"That was the first time I was ever in a car and it was just beautiful," Zhang says during an interview with The Drive. "I remember it was dark outside but there were lots of lights from the streets. Everything looked so new and so fascinating. And just to be in a car—it wasn’t even our car, it was a car my dad borrowed to come get us—it was just awesome. I felt like I was riding in a carriage, like the princess story almost."

She quickly became fluent in English, bolstered by popular TV shows like Reading Rainbow and Sesame Street, according to the Detroit Free Press. Soon, Zhang became indoctrinated in American culture. She learned about Coca-Cola and chocolate milk, as well as how the culture iconized automobiles. Specifically, she remembered being drawn to the Batmobile and the Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo.

Later, Zhang's father began working for Ford. It was the first company he was with after Perdue and would become important to Zhang's appreciation of the Blue Oval later in life. He worked in the glass division before moving onto projects that involved researching powertrains and transmissions. Zhang always found his work interesting, and while attending the University of Michigan, she took part in the Solar Car and Baja racing teams—both of which were heavily supported by OEMs.

"There is a lot of passion around vehicles, around racing, and around moving," she says. "Cars are just fun."

When Zhang graduated with a bachelor's in electrical engineering in 1996, she quickly became a second-generation Ford employee.