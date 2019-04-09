No, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Not Trying to Ban Motorcycles

Motorcyclists who may have heard a crazy rumor that New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is after your right to ride can breathe easy. The fact-checkers at Snopes tracked down the idea of a proposed nationwide motorcycle ban to a site that claims its content is satirical in nature, and not based in fact.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest woman to ever serve in Congress and an outspoken proponent of various social, economic, and environmental justice causes like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All. It's made the Democrat from New York a constant presence in the media, for better or for worse. The worst of the "worse" side of this has made her the target of particularly harsh criticism that isn't always based in fact as well as the star of conspiracy theories and grosser yet, a fake nude photo.

Snopes tracked down the motorcycle ban idea as originating on the Taters Gonna Tate website, which features a parody of a video game rating in its header graphic that claims the site is "Satire Rated." Its "about" page (archived by Snopes in the state they found it) says it's part of the "America's Last Line of Defense" network that features "parody, satire, and tomfoolery, or as Snopes calls it: Junk News. Because they’re too ignorant to understand what 'satire' means." (Clearly, this isn't the first time these two sites have clashed.)

"Everything on this website is fiction," reads Taters Gonna Tate's "about" page.

Here's what Taters Gonna Tate said to kick off this latest round of "big government is coming for our bikes" hysteria: