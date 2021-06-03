Ford’s New Compact Pickup Truck Will Be Called Maverick, and It’ll Debut on June 8

Modern trucks too big for you? Well, maybe check this out then.

By Chris Tsui
YouTube | Ford Motor Company

It's actually happening, folks. After months of leaks, spy shots, and more leaks, Ford has officially confirmed that it's building an all-new compact pickup truck for the upcoming model year called the Maverick. More good news: we won't have to wait long before we get to see it because the 2022 Ford Maverick is being unveiled next Tuesday, June 8.

The reveal will involve actress Gabrielle Union showing the truck off on her own Instagram and TikTok (that's @gabunion for both) but, of course, the debut will also happen on more traditional channels like Ford's own social media, automotive websites like The Drive (I've heard good things about that one), and, er, Hulu. 

Ford

Anywho, here are a couple of photos and a short video of Union and the Maverick that give brief and surely calculated glimpses into what Ford's new small truck—specifically the front fenders, side mirrors, front doors, and tailgate—will look like. 

Ford
Ford

Some details we can already glean:

  • It'll have an XLT trim.
  • It'll have a cool non-metallic blue-gray color choice.
  • It'll feature Ford's keypad keyless entry system.
  • It'll have "MAVERICK" stamped big and proud on its tailgate. 
  • It'll look like a Ford truck.
  • It'll be available fall 2021 (chip supply willing).

Other details have yet to be revealed but a previous alleged leak said the Maverick will only be available with four doors initially and feature a "fairly small bed." The leaker, who claimed to work for a Ford supplier, also reported that the compact pickup will be a unibody truck, measure about two feet shorter than the Ranger, use the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine as the Transit Connect van making 162 horsepower, and possibly get a manual transmission option for the base trim.

In any case, we won't have to speculate for much longer. See you all here next week on June 8 when the Maverick is officially introduced.

Got a tip or question for the author about the new Ford Maverick? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com

