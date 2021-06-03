Ford’s New Compact Pickup Truck Will Be Called Maverick, and It’ll Debut on June 8

It's actually happening, folks. After months of leaks, spy shots, and more leaks, Ford has officially confirmed that it's building an all-new compact pickup truck for the upcoming model year called the Maverick. More good news: we won't have to wait long before we get to see it because the 2022 Ford Maverick is being unveiled next Tuesday, June 8.
The reveal will involve actress Gabrielle Union showing the truck off on her own Instagram and TikTok (that's @gabunion for both) but, of course, the debut will also happen on more traditional channels like Ford's own social media, automotive websites like The Drive (I've heard good things about that one), and, er, Hulu.
Anywho, here are a couple of photos and a short video of Union and the Maverick that give brief and surely calculated glimpses into what Ford's new small truck—specifically the front fenders, side mirrors, front doors, and tailgate—will look like.