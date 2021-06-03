Ford’s New Compact Pickup Truck Will Be Called Maverick, and It’ll Debut on June 8

Some details we can already glean:

It'll have an XLT trim.

It'll have a cool non-metallic blue-gray color choice.

It'll feature Ford's keypad keyless entry system.

It'll have "MAVERICK" stamped big and proud on its tailgate.

It'll look like a Ford truck.

It'll be available fall 2021 (chip supply willing).

Other details have yet to be revealed but a previous alleged leak said the Maverick will only be available with four doors initially and feature a "fairly small bed." The leaker, who claimed to work for a Ford supplier, also reported that the compact pickup will be a unibody truck, measure about two feet shorter than the Ranger, use the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine as the Transit Connect van making 162 horsepower, and possibly get a manual transmission option for the base trim.

In any case, we won't have to speculate for much longer. See you all here next week on June 8 when the Maverick is officially introduced.

