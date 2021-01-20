Ford Is Really Mad At Suppliers For Leaking Photos of Its New Trucks

Ford is understandably unhappy after numerous leaks of its Bronco, Bronco Sport and Maverick models ahead of their official reveals. So, the company sent a memo to its suppliers on Monday asking them to stop sharing photos of future models with media outlets, reports Automotive News. Ford didn't name the specific models that sparked the memo, but open up any automotive news site online—including this one—and it's pretty obvious that Ford's been a leaky ship when it comes to its most-hyped new models. According to the memo, which was shared with Automotive News, "a number of these breaches" came from Ford's suppliers. Most leaked photos were first published on model-specific forums and websites and then picked up by the wider automotive media.

Maverick Truck Club One of the leaked Maverick images.

The memo emphasized the confidentiality agreements in place between Ford and its suppliers, as quoted by Automotive News: "We cannot underscore enough the negative impact of these unfortunate actions on our collective business results, and we ask for your support to personally follow the confidentiality guidelines inherent in Ford's Global Terms & Conditions. Ford has a zero-tolerance policy for leaks emanating from our own team members, and we need all supplier personnel to adopt a similar approach regarding unauthorized disclosures of Ford confidential information." Both photographs and video of prototypes before an official public introduction are prohibited in these agreements, Automotive News reports. Ford called out its Tier 1 suppliers in particular as those have to have a "robust leak prevention plan" that both the supplier and its subcontractors must adhere to. The leaks, Ford argues, negatively affect Ford's ability to keep a competitive advantage. After all, as soon as Ford's competitors learn of a future feature, those companies will inevitably start figuring out how to equal or one-up it.

Screenshot via Maverick Chat