New Factory-Built Ford Bronco Race Truck Will Show How Capable the Stock Platform Really Is

It was never a question whether the revived Ford Bronco would go racing or not. The Blue Oval even ran a pair of Bronco R trucks at the Baja 1000 prior to unveiling the production version, showing its intentions right out the gate. This week's unveiling of the rock-crawling Bronco buggies competing at King of the Hammers reinforced that concept, and now Ford has revealed yet another rig made for motorsport: The Bronco 4600.

It'll run in the ULTRA4 stock class later this year equipped with some familiar hardware, as well as all the necessary safety gear. It's confirmed to rock the factory-offered Sasquatch Package with 35-inch BF Goodrich mud-terrain T/A KM3 tires, along with the top-shelf 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6.