The Ford Bronco Is Going Off-Road Racing Again, This Time as a Rock-Crawling Buggy

King of the Hammers may be among the youngest of the major off-road races, but that doesn't mean it's a cakewalk—simply completing it is a serious feather to stick in one's cap, never mind winning it. Ford doesn't want to leave winning this year's race up to chance, though, which is why it has entered a trio of purpose-built Bronco race trucks, driven by competitors with five Hammers wins between them.

Ford's three entries will all contest the race's Ultra4 4400 class, the unlimited four-wheel-drive category on which the race was founded. To that end, each Bronco race truck has been constructed from custom tube chassis with long-travel suspension, huge all-terrain tires, and of course, the horsepower to steam across the high-speed desert portions of the 90-mile course. Helming these trucks will be three-time Hammers winner Jason Scherer, two-time winner Loren Healy, and pro drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr., who has achieved as high as seventh overall—he won't be far off his Bronco-driving rivals.