Whoever Built This 1979 Ford Bronco and Super Duty Mashup Should’ve Waited for the Real Thing

The Ford Bronco isn't a formula that needs fiddling with—let prices for classic Broncos and huge demand for the new, neoclassic 2021 model serve as proof. But while original upholstery and matching serials may be all the rage on Bring A Trailer, they evidently meant nothing to one owner of a 1979 Bronco who, rather than restore their classic Ford, dressed it up as a modern F-series Super Duty for reasons one struggles to fathom.

After making its rounds online during the build process recently being featured on Ford Authority, this Bronco Super Duty—a phrase one would be otherwise delighted to read—is now running and driving, as shown in a video posted by a YouTube aggregator. It features the out-of-place front end from a 2017-2019 Ford Super Duty pickup and taillights from a recent F-150; both styling elements designed for trucks far larger than the '79 Bronco. As a result, they look as disproportionate here as Scrappy-Doo's head does on... his own body, really.