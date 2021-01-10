If Your Fantasy Is a Ford Bronco, Ludacris Is Giving Away a Custom 'Car Kings' Version

Excited about the new Ford Bronco? Me too. We’re in for a long wait, though; plunk down your $100 reservation and in May, you may get a delivery date from your dealer of choice. But more likely, you can’t have it until 2022, and that’s a long time away.

Fast and Furious star Chris “Ludacris” Bridges has a better idea: he rolling out with powerhouse media agency Trueheart to ride the lightning of that anticipation and they’re giving away a custom Bronco in a charity raffle. Bridges (who has three kids of his own) and his business partner Sandy Lal are the founders of KidNation, an online digital platform designed to empower kids through music and visual storytelling.

Helping the community is clearly important to Bridges; he started The Ludacris Foundation at the very start of his career in 2002. KidNation is the engine behind this Bronco giveaway, and the money from the raffle tickets will benefit Boys & Girls Club chapters across the country. Donations will fund a STEM camp, award college scholarships to hard-working kids in underserved communities, and more. And clearly, Luda is an automotive enthusiast; the joy on his face when he got his new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 says it all.

Ford

Beau Boeckmann and Galpin Ford are donating the 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition and the team at Galpin Auto Sports (Discovery Network’s “Car Kings” and MTV’s “Pimp My Ride”) will customize it for the winner. Then world-renowned artist Bryan Blue (Blue The Great) will incorporate original artwork for whoever is taking home the SUV, making it a one of a kind. The value will be off the charts.

“My father, Wayne Bridges, attended Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon as a kid, so this campaign is very personal to me," Bridges told us. “The Club always had a special place in my Dad’s heart and he was a lifelong advocate of their mission. I’m thankful to all those who came together here–KidNation, Galpin Ford, Galpin Auto Sports, and artist Bryan Blue–so we can raise critically-needed funds for the kids. We have big plans for KidNation to help kids in need all over the world."