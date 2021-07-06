Coyote-Engined 1979 Ford Bronco Sells for $213,000

The last 18 months or so has seen a pandemic ravage the world, the ocean catch fire, and used car prices reaching stellar heights, particularly in the collector scene. A great example of this bullish market sentiment is this heavily-modified 1979 Ford Bronco, which sold for the lofty price of $213,000 on Bring a Trailer on Saturday.

The second-generation Bronco was apparently purchased by the seller in near-original condition in 2016. Since then, it received a full going over, with the original 351M V8 being swapped out for a 5.0 liter Coyote engine sporting 435 horsepower and over 400 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a six-speed 6R80 automatic transmission and an Atlas transfer case, with a stout Ford 9" differential at the rear to handle the power. Off-road credentials should be strong, with Fox shocks soaking up the bumps. Meanwhile, there's Wilwood disc brakes at all four corners to bring the rig to a stop in a hurry.

Bring a Trailer

The cosmetics haven't been ignored either. The Bronco has been treated to a luscious respray in the factory-delivered Dark Jade color, while the interior has matching carpet and beautifully trimmed seats. The dash is mostly original, too, sans a block-off plate where the original radio would have been.