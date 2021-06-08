The 2022 Ford Maverick Base Model Comes With Steelies and It Looks Fantastic

We at The Drive enjoy a proper no-frills vehicle. Now, sure, a fully loaded luxury machine has its place, but there's something about buying a base-spec model—with the right vehicle—that just feels *chef's kiss*. On Tuesday, Ford announced its all-new compact pickup, the 2022 Maverick. As it turns out, much like the upcoming Bronco, the base-spec Maverick XL is arguably the best bang for your buck, especially given its low price point and extremely utilitarian nature.

Ford

The base Maverick is offered at an admittedly solid $21,490 (inclusive of a $1,495 destination fee). For that, buyers get a 191-horsepower, 2.5-liter hybrid mated to a continuously variable transmission. Power is sent only to the front wheels, in that case. The idea of a hybrid or front-wheel-drive CVT can be off-putting for some, especially in a truck. If you're included in that group, prepare to pony up another $1,085 for the more robust 250-hp, 2.0-liter EcoBoost. This solves another problem by swapping in the eight-speed automatic as well, but it still powers the front wheels only. For an additional $3,305, you can get an all-wheel-drive variant that makes the Maverick more traditionally truck-like. All-in, this only brings the cost of the truck up to $24,795 and that's not so bad, chief. Price and powertrain aside, the base-spec Maverick just looks good. It's been a long time since the world had a properly small pickup from Ford, and this is a nice break from the new car bloat that most modern vehicles have experienced over the past decade.

via Ford