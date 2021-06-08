2022 Ford Maverick: America’s Newest Small Pickup Starts Around $20K, Packs Hybrid Tech Standard

What's Under the Hood?

Let's talk about that before moving onto the inevitable size comparisons. In its most basic form, the 2022 Maverick is propelled by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that runs on the Atkinson cycle rather than the traditional Otto cycle. It's aided by an electric motor that helps bump output to 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque; nothing world-beating, but it does provide a Ford-claimed 40 miles per gallon city and 500 miles per tank. That's impressive, not just for a pickup but for any car bigger than, say, a Honda Civic.

That also translates to modest truck specs like a tow rating of 2,000 pounds and max payload of 1,500 ell-bees. Compared to Hyundai's Santa Cruz, those don't sound particularly impressive. It's important to note, however, that there are two very different powertrains for the Maverick. There's the economically focused, electrified base model and a more powerful 2.0-liter EcoBoost non-hybrid for people who have something bigger to tow.

Whereas the hybrid Maverick sends its power through a continuously variable transmission, the EcoBoost variant makes use of a more traditional eight-speed automatic. That's good for handling the turbo four-cylinder's 250 hp and 277 pound-feet of torque, which is still sent to the front wheels unless you opt for the available all-wheel drive. In top spec, the Maverick can tow 4,000 pounds—not as much as Hyundai's offering in the space but still enough to pull a 21-foot boat, Ford claims.