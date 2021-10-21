Hybrid Ford Maverick Gets 42 MPG City: EPA

It seems the 2022 Ford Maverick is a hit in the making. It's cheap, it's gotten good reviews, and its fuel economy was initially reported by Ford to be well above average in terms of pickups, at roughly 40 miles per gallon. That was just an estimate by the automaker, however, but now we know for sure that Ford's numbers were actually a tiny bit conservative.

The EPA has gotten around to testing the compact Maverick for itself, and the numbers are in: 42 mpg city, 33 mpg highway, and 37 mpg combined. That's much better than anybody was expecting.

As a result, the Maverick is officially the most efficient hybrid pickup out there. It achieves these impressive numbers thanks mostly to its drivetrain; a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine in combination with a continuously variable transmission and an electric motor. A small suitcase-sized battery mounted under the rear seats provides the charge that helps the vehicle get off the line in the city, saving—as it turns out—a whole bunch of fuel.