Here Are the Non-Hybrid 2022 Ford Maverick’s Fuel Economy Numbers

For years, the car enthusiasts of America cried out to the heavens, questioning why they'd been abandoned on a huge continent devoid of small trucks. That's all set to change with the delivery of the 2022 Ford Maverick, which has already generated significant buzz ahead of its launch later this year. Window stickers for the upcoming truck have leaked on the Maverick Truck Club forums. If legitimate, it suggests the petrol-engined Maverick models have remarkably good fuel economy.

Thus far, there are window stickers for the AWD model with the 4000lb tow package, as well as the FWD base model. The former posts fuel economy numbers of 22 city, 29 highway, and 25 combined. The latter FWD model comes in a touch higher at 23 city, 30 highway, 26 combined. Both models sport the 2.0L EcoBoost engine, paired with the eight-speed automatic gearbox and delivering 250 horsepower.