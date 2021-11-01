Lifted Ford Maverick on 32-Inch Tires Looks Like a Real Truck

It's worth noting that you won't see a front-wheel-drive, hybrid Maverick riding high on this kit. It's made specifically for AWD models, which are exclusively powered by the 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbo four-cylinder. That engine's 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet are better suited for turning larger tires anyhow. The cons would outweigh the pros with a lifted hybrid considering that variant's biggest benefit is fuel economy, and this would definitely impact that in a bad way. When someone figures out how to get 42 miles per gallon in the city from a lifted truck, please do hit me up.

The lift utilizes two-inch strut spacers up front made from quarter-inch, laser-cut steel plating. Out back, there are 1.25-inch steel coil spacers and one-inch subframe drop spacers, plus trailing arm spacers to retain the factory geometry. Ford Ranger Lifts recommends 245/65R17 or 245/60R18 tires, though it'll fit 245/70R17, 255/75R17, 255/60R18, or 245/70/R18s with some trimming to the fender plastics and firewall pinch weld.

Most Maverick drivers will leave their trucks alone; if anything, they're more likely to lower them than lift them, like we've seen already. Still, it's cool to see one modified like this. I wouldn't mind one for myself if I had a couple of ATVs to haul around.

