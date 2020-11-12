First Caribbean Cruise Since March Is Already a Disaster After Passenger Tests Positive for COVID-19

In a nutshell, all of the passengers were required to take three COVID tests in the days before boarding. Regardless, it seems either the tests didn't give accurate results or the inside of somebody's luggage was contaminated. Nobody is sure how the virus made it onto the ship, and every passenger had tested negative upon boarding.

The SeaDream 1 sails with three Abbott ID Now rapid testing machines that can complete a COVID-19 test every 15 minutes, so it takes several hours to test everyone aboard the vessel. But despite the time it takes to test everyone, the captain claimed in his letter to passengers that it was unlikely they would be stuck in their rooms much longer, and that—although he couldn't make any promises—once they returned to land, a long quarantine period was also unlikely. "We will do whatever we can to make this time as pleasant as possible for you and also as short as possible," the letter supposedly read.

So, until all of the testing is complete and the local authorities make their call, the passengers are stuck in their cabins. It seems like this trip was being done with relatively high standards of safety for the passengers and crew, though it was clearly not enough to prevent at least one person from getting ill. It goes to show that you can never be too safe when it comes to staying healthy these days. Going on a cruise is a risk, no matter how you slice it.

