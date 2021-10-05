2022 Ford Maverick First Drive Review: America's Cheapest Hybrid Is a True Truck, Too

While it's important to go into a first drive without bias, you can't help but carry a preconceived notion of how a car or truck might do. In the Maverick's case, I figured the base hybrid powertrain would be entirely economically focused, which it mostly is. However, it surprised me with just how much pep it had—so much so that I didn't even mind the continuously variable transmission that's typically loathed and essentially unheard of in a pickup.

On top of all this, Ford also says the hybrid can achieve 40 miles per gallon in the city while the 2.0-liter EcoBoost can tow a maximum of 4,000 pounds. You can't have both, and fuel economy does suffer when you opt for the turbocharged four-cylinder, but that makes for two distinct trims that are good at a lot and only compromise a little.

Rather than crafting an entirely new platform for the Maverick, Ford built it upon the C2 architecture which, yes, is shared with the Escape and Bronco Sport . That waved red flags for some folks at first, but the whole point of a modular platform is to be adaptable. It's not like Ford just yanked the crossover body off and plopped on a four-door pickup; the manufacturer modified it to ensure it handles confidently, loaded or unloaded, no matter where you're driving. Oh, and that platform sharing is also what made that roughly $21,000 base price possible, so don't go knocking it.

The 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid runs on the Atkinson cycle, which is a formal way of saying it champions efficiency over power density. Still, though, with 191 combined horsepower from the internal combustion engine and electric motor, its punch is on-par with the workload it promises to handle without a worry. Torque is modest at 155 pound-feet, but I never felt like it needed more, even while climbing Tennessee's famous hills with an entire pallet of mulch in the bed.

All this is well and good, and it's what stands out about the truck until you look at the dash—more specifically, the fuel gauge. Then, you're entirely distracted by the fact that the needle has hardly budged, even after an hour-long trip. It becomes an efficiency game as the driver info panel shows how much battery power you're using, as well as how much you're gaining when regenerative braking kicks in. There's even a built-in braking coach that tells you how well you're doing at recapturing spent energy, turning driving into a challenge and you into a more efficient driver.

Braking comes on fairly quickly once you touch the pedal, but not so much that I couldn't adapt; maybe it's because I'm used to old jalopies, but nevertheless, the Maverick comes to a stop in a hurry. The steering is a little more lively than on a full-size truck, though it's had most everything dulled down on purpose, likely to make it seem more composed at the cost of some excitement. It's fairly quiet inside the cabin whether you're driving on the highway or around town, and it's fun hearing the hybrid's battery and electric motor whir when you're creeping in EV mode. The noise cancelation isn't anything fantastic—it's not supposed to be a luxury liner—but there's nothing to complain about there. Visibility is solid with big windows all around, though the rear glass is a little narrow due to the truck's somewhat low-slung roof and those bedsides.