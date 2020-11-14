How to Get Rid of That Old Car on Your Driveway and Help Someone Along the Way

If you own a car that’s on its last legs and you know you want to Marie Kondo it out of your life, you have three main options: sell it, junk it, or donate it. Selling it may be the best option if it’s running on its own steam. Let’s say you have a car that you’ve been tearing up for years and it’s just barely holding itself together; junking it may look attractive if you need some quick cash. Don’t forget, though, that you will have to figure out how to get it to the junkyard, and that might result in towing costs. So before you start counting your money, deduct that from your profit. 2020 has been a nightmare of a year in many ways, and there are a lot of people struggling to make ends meet. That hunk of metal and plastic may be trash to you, but for someone else, it might be a project in the making or even something that saves them from financial ruin, with a little help. Most people don’t have the tools (or time) to restore a car that’s dying. There are several legit organizations out there that will pick up your car for you, fix it up, and give it to someone who needs one.

For instance, Wheels for Wishes will take your car, truck, boat (or other watercraft), RV, trailer, or motorcycle and turn it into a wish for your local Make-a-Wish chapter. Make-a-Wish, in turn, arranges a special experience—like meeting their favorite celebrity or going to Disneyworld—for a kid with a life-threatening or terminal illness. They’ll come to you, pick up your vehicle, and tow it away at no cost to you. Before the latest set of tax law changes, that meant a nice deduction for you. My dad is a tax accountant, and he told me if you itemize, you can still count that toward your total. You’re going to want to talk to your own tax accountant to find out if you can use it. What happens to your car when they take it away? Your car has a (literal) ton of recyclable parts, and the EPA says recycling metal uses 74 percent less energy than making new metal. So you’d be donating it to a good cause, it doesn’t cost you any money or hassle, and you’re helping the environment, too. Win-win-win.