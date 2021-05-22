Mattel Will Pay to Recycle Your Old Matchbox Cars. These Are the Ones You Shouldn’t Throw Away

Several years ago, my son and I were playing with his toy cars and I thought it would be interesting to create slo-mo videos of the tiny vehicles doing loop-de-loops and flying toward my camera. I can’t say for sure which one of us had more fun but it might have been me. Some of these vehicles have seen better days, and I don’t want to toss them in the trash but they’re too beat up to go to Goodwill. Mattel came up with an idea that saves these toys from the landfill and doesn’t cost you any money, either: the company’s PlayBack program was designed to recover and recycle them. All you have to do is print out a label and box them up.

Mattel

In our house, we don't play with toy cars as much these days, but we still have a giant tub of Matchbox, Hot Wheels, and random plastic vehicles we found tucked into boxes of Cheerios. The ones we own aren't worth much, but there are a number of Matchbox models that could be worth thousands of dollars; especially if they were issued in the '60s and they're in great shape. Maryland resident Bruce Pascal, for instance, owns 4,000 Hot Wheels toys. One of them is worth more than most full-size cars on the road at an astonishing $150,000; it’s an exceedingly rare 1969 Rear-Loading Beach Bomb in pink. Originally, the VW bus was designed with a surfboard sticking out of the back end, but users discovered that the weight balance was off and it didn’t zoom around the way kids wanted it to. The redesigned edition had the surfboard on top, which gave the tiny bus the mobility it needed. Only two were made in that color, and Pascal keeps his in a personal musem protected from light and dust, and he sometimes lends it out for display. Interestingly, he used to own both of them but he sold one to a friend.