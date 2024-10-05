Stolen Ferrari Found by Tracking AirPods Left in the Car

Not that I condone car theft, but if you’re gonna do it, it’s best to steal a vehicle without a tracking device. And most definitely, don’t leave your own tracker behind. As two Connecticut car thieves recently learned, even a pair of forgotten earbuds and a smartphone can lead the police back to you and your sticky fingers.

A 2023 Ferrari 812 GTS was stolen from Greenwich, Connecticut, last month. However, its owner had forgotten their Apple AirPods in the vehicle. That momentary memory lapse, coupled with the Apple device’s “Find My” security feature, enabled law enforcement to track the Ferrari to a gas station 60 miles away in Waterbury. When approached by police, the alleged thief fled the scene.

Too bad for him but lucky for the cops, the person of interest left his iPhone in the vehicle. Perhaps it’s a good thing smartphones are getting too big for some pockets. So the headphones helped find the car, and the iPhone lead to the suspect.

A 22-year-old male was later apprehended and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. But, of course, there’s more. According to WFSB, a 19-year-old male was also arrested in connection to the stolen Ferrari. An investigation by the Waterbury Police Department concluded both men had driven the supercar. This week, a late-model Acura stolen in New York was also traced back to the duo, whom local authorities say has an “extensive history of stealing cars.”

“[The 19-year-old] is someone we are very, very familiar with,” said Waterbury Police Chief Robert Spagnolo. “As an adult, he has seven pending charges that are related to auto theft and other violent crimes.”

Residents believe the area car thefts are the act of a small but determined auto theft ring. Despite their criminal backgrounds, however, both men saw their bail bonds recently reduced. The court cut the older suspect’s bond in half, from $300,000 to $150,000. The 19-year-old initially had his bond set to $1 million, but it was lowered to just $300,000. Nevertheless, both remain in lockup.

