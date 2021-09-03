Stolen 1991 Acura NSX Tracked by Car Community Before Thieves Crashed It

I can't think of a more nightmarish situation than happily heading down to your garage to go for a drive and discovering your car is missing. Doubly so if the car in question is a 1991 Acura NSX. Unfortunately, this is the exact situation Jerry Yee found himself in last week. The good news is he was finally able to locate his stolen car. The bad news is it was crashed. Really crashed. There's no getting around that this is a sad story. But it's also a remarkable one because of what happened in between the NSX being stolen and Yee getting that unfortunate call from the police: The entire Bay Area car community seemed to rise up as one to help him find it. That part was pretty cool.

Jerry Yee

Yee's been a fan of the original NSX ever since childhood, thinking it was the coolest car ever when his dad told him it was a Honda. Growing up on shows like Initial D, Toyota and Honda were the automakers that most held Yee's interest. He loved that they were able to both build affordable and trusty commuter cars and also stuff like the Supra, GT-R, and NSX. Finally, as an adult, he was able to save up and bought himself an early model in April of this year. After work on Wednesday, August 25, Yee told The Drive in an email that he was planning on driving the NSX out for a short errand when he found it was missing from where he usually parked it in his indoor residential lot in San Francisco, California. "I stood there for a while, not really comprehending what had occurred," he wrote. He headed straight for the maintenance office to ask whether his car could have been towed for any reason. That wasn't the case, so Yee reported the missing car to the police. He also posted a BOLO alert for his car on Instagram. He included photos of the license plate and the VIN. The car itself is pretty easy to identify thanks to a bright yellow @wearestudentdrivers sticker on the rear bumper.

Word spread like wildfire. Automotive enthusiasts from all over shared the post on their own social platforms. Even actor Daniel Wu posted it to his Instagram account of 1.2 million followers. Then the updates started rolling in. A friend of a friend reached out to Yee and said that he'd seen the NSX on the freeway on Tuesday, August 24—the day before Yee realized it was missing—being driven by someone who appeared to be a Caucasian woman. The friend provided dashcam footage with a timestamp and the two figured Yee's car was probably originally stolen that day. "The sad irony of the situation was the fact that I was on that exact stretch of road a little over half an hour before my car was spotted," Yee said.

On Saturday, August 28 at 11:05 a.m., an Instagram user sent Yee photos of his car on I-80 West in El Cerrito. The person was able to get photos of the people driving Yee's car. Yee told the person to call the police immediately and was able to inform a police officer himself at the same time. Later that day, another user spotted the car on I-580 near Richmond. Yee immediately called California Highway Patrol and went to the area with a friend to see if they could get a glimpse of the car. No dice.

On Sunday evening, August 29, an Amazon van driver messaged Yee on Instagram and said he'd seen the NSX in a driveway at a house in Richmond. Not knowing at the time that the car was stolen, the van driver did not call the police. He provided Yee with the approximate address. Yee, along with a friend, visited the area where the car was supposedly seen. They didn't see the NSX and, being that they felt the house was in a "pretty rough neighborhood in Richmond," they left. (We at The Drive feel the need to remind you that it's probably not the safest idea to go out hunting down alleged thieves without law enforcement.) Once home, Yee got another message from a Richmond firefighter who said he'd seen the car being uncovered and driven off by a man and a woman on Saturday when he was in the area. He gave Yee the house's address, Yee confirmed it was the same house he'd just driven by with his friend, and emailed all the new information to the San Francisco police officer who took his report. The next day, he headed to the station directly to provide the information. It's pretty incredible how many people reached out to Yee about spotting his car. But it's probably also because it's a red, first-gen Acura NSX. It's pretty memorable. Also: "My car was pretty recognizable due to my @wearestudentdrivers sticker," Yee pointed out. "I was surprised the thieves were driving around with my plates and sticker still on the whole time."

Screenshot via Jerry Yee.