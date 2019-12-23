Hear Samuel L. Jackson's Infamous, Obscenity-Filled 2004 Pontiac Ad Outtake

Audio of the best GM commercial never made could've faded into legend were it not for Autoblog obtaining the clip from a source at Vigilante following Pontiac's demise back in 2009. The clip has since been taken down and re-uploaded several times, so enjoy it while you can. The Drive generally does not publish obscenities, but we believe it's important to transcribe Jackson's brilliance for the historical record.

"All right, check this out. How many cars you get in your life? You know, like, what—four? Five? One mistake—DAMN! Your shit's fucked up. But get in one of these bad mo'fuckers, 260 charged...supercharged powers and the most best handling driving mo'fuckers in its class, and your life be ZOOMING like a mo'fucker! But this time, it's gonna be like...so fuckin' fast, I mean really, really fuckin' fast, you won't even be thinking about that shit. 2004 Grand Prix with Comp G? The baddest mo'fuckin' Pontiac made! FUEL FOR YOUR ASS! I'm talkin' 'bout, that's the shit."

This could be the most compelling argument anyone's ever made for a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix. Clearly, this ad spot is for the GTP, whose actual commercial was this one: