Hot Wheels Treadmill Racing Is a Truly Great Form of Motorsport

If you were browsing Reddit or TikTok over the weekend—and if the algorithms are primed to send wacky car stuff your way—you might've seen a video of a bunch of Hot Wheels cars duking it out on a moving treadmill in a strangely captivating last-man-standing race. Treadmill racing with tiny cars isn't a new thing, but for a time this weekend it was the thing, with clips going viral and racking up hundreds of thousands of views on multiple platforms. And you might be surprised to learn its current moment in the sun can be traced to an unlikely source: a realtor with a great idea and a YouTube channel.

By all accounts, Steve Wilkins was just looking to entertain his kids when he posted the first treadmill racing video on his channel in March of 2020—and we all remember what that month was like. The concept was a little different, with long lines of tape guiding the diecast cars on a flat treadmill. But after a couple tries, Wilkins hit on the winning formula in a video from March 23, 2020, elevating the rear of the treadmill to let gravity, the moving surface and the cars' natural steering variations combine for an uncanny recreation of high-speed racing.