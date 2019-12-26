Watch As a Runaway Truck Wheel Demolishes an Oncoming Car

We've covered all sorts of scary accidents involving tractor-trailer trucks losing cargo and driving too fast, but we don't come across accidents like this very often. In a video posted to the Catastrophic Failure sub-Reddit, we see a very dangerous incident on a Chinese highway that ends with a small car nearly being completely compacted by a freely bouncing truck tire.

The events in the video, taken from a CCTV highway camera, took place in the Chinese city of Guangzhou on December 20th. One of the most frightening things about the video is that the wheel appears to have rolled safely off the highway, only to come bouncing back onto the road. Even at what appears to be a very low speed, the wheel is big and heavy enough to completely demolish the small sedan it falls on.