Lego's Rad New Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Has Pop-Out Gunner Seats, Ghost Traps and a Rolling Remote Trap

The 2,352-piece set includes enough traps for you to get trapped in the car, much less any Lego-sized ghosts that may be menacing your house. There's a pop-out gunner seat for blasting ghosts from afar, a proton pack to capture said ghosts, a tracking antenna on the roof rack, a pop-out ghost trap next to the rear hatch and even an ejectable remote trap vehicle that wheels out from the rear of the car.

The Ecto-1 from the Ghostbusters films is one of the greatest movie cars of all time, and it's finally here as a super-detailed Lego set. It's based on the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance that stars in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and it comes with working steering, opening doors, an opening hood and gadgets galore.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife may be the 2021 reboot set in Oklahoma instead of New York City, but the car features plenty of details from the original films, including the classic Ghostbusters logo. As a fan of big old Cadillacs, I'm glad to see that the curves of the 1959 Ecto-1 were faithfully replicated with curved bricks and even a curved windshield. There's even little rust stickers!

The set retails for $199.99 on Lego's website, but with so many toys-within-the-toy, it's worth it. It's a big set, too, measuring over eight inches tall, six inches wide and 18 inches long. Even the directions are bigger, as they come in a coffee table-style book complete with the story of the Ecto-1 itself.

You can see more photos of the car, watch a video of its coolest features and buy one to take care of tiny ghosts on your shelves on Lego's website here.