'Sorted’ Is the New Show That Lets Modified Car Experts Figure Out If They Really Are

What's great about this show is that the hosts aren't just a bunch of video-friendly faces, but rather, they're a crew who interacts with modified cars on a regular basis.

Matt Farah has been driving all kinds of home-built delights on The Smoking Tire for ages and doesn't shy away from taking on projects of his own. Emelia Hartford's YouTube channel is a delight, showcasing the latest mods she's doing to her own fleet. Rob Ferretti, whose channel is hosting Sorted, catapulted to car-world fame by featuring fast and often modified cars breakin' the law on his SuperSpeeders series and continues to feature builds on his YouTube channel.

That combined experience definitely inspired this show.

"The idea is from a combination of me driving fans' cars for [The Smoking Tire] One Takes...and Rob’s project car challenge from a couple years ago," host Matt Farah told The Drive. "The fans [were] always telling me the [One Take] cars were fully sorted with that being a highly questionable claim."

The series' hired hotshoe for track tests is pro rally driver and drifter Tanner Foust. If there's any kind of motorsport that tends to feature less-than-sorted modified cars, it's definitely drifting.