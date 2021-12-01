The Ford Maverick Hybrid Can Actually Haul 1,300 Pounds of Logs in the Bed

I was able to test the Maverick back in September, and even the 191-horsepower hybrid model had no problems zipping up the Tennessee hills with a pallet of mulch in the bed. The TFL Truck crew has taken it a step further, though, by mounding a load of logs back there and driving it on dirt and gravel ranch trails. As you'll see, that didn't bother the Maverick, either.

I've said it here multiple times and I'll say it again: The Ford Maverick is a gosh darn good truck. It's not going to tow as much as an F-150 or even a Ranger, mainly because it was never meant to. It's a unibody, front-wheel-drive pickup that champions fuel economy and maneuverability over traditional truck stats, and it's better for it. Still, even with the Maverick hybrid netting 42 mpg or so in the city, don't think it can't put in the work when needed .

Keep in mind that this truck is FWD since only the 2.0-liter EcoBoost model is available with AWD. That means the Maverick is relying on its naturally aspirated, 2.5-liter four-cylinder, as well as a modest electric motor, to power the front wheels and pull it up inclines like a mountain goat. Well, sorta—you get the picture, though there's slightly more scrambling for traction in this case.

That lack of traction can be attributed to road-terrain tires and roughly 1,300 pounds of logs in the bed. In the Maverick's case, this takes weight off the front drive wheels and instead works against the truck, unlike in a traditional RWD pickup. Even still, the Ford is able to drive up steep-ish dirt trails and even down them without much drama, floaty steering notwithstanding.

As it seems, the biggest pain point isn't exactly hauling that much weight in a Maverick but rather fitting everything in the 4.5-foot bed. Of course, you could always drop the tailgate and gain a little more room, but that's not always convenient. Instead, TFL Truck crafted a makeshift lumber frame with a plywood cab guard to stack the logs high. Apparently, it worked like a charm.